Lisa Simpkins is an inpatient educator for Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. She is a certified perinatal educator and international board-certified lactation consultant. She has been educating families pre- and postnatally for over twenty years, helping them prepare for their new transition into parenthood.



"I love meeting families throughout their pregnancy. It's amazing to have the opportunity to see them immediately after birth, and then follow up at the parent and breastfeeding support groups we provide at no charge to the community," says Simpkins. "As a mom, I remember how vulnerable and isolating it can be at first, so my passion is to help families by providing a consistency of care and help them discover their strengths in parenting."



Lisa Simpkins is proud to be a long-time employee of Sharp, as well as a recipient of care through Sharp for decades. She believes it's "truly the best place to work and the best place to receive care."