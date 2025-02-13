Easy as 1-2-3: The ABC model helps reframe negative thoughts
Do you worry negative thoughts sometimes get the best of you? Finding positivity may be as simple as learning your ABCs.
Lori Alford is a licensed social worker with Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Behavioral Health. She uses a mindfulness-based cognitive behavioral therapy approach.
Lori enjoys the sharing, support and development of insight and self-counseling skills that are fundamental to the group therapy process. She helps clients learn how to develop rational and helpful thinking styles and to work towards their goals. With several decades of experience in the mental health field, Lori assists individuals manage their mental health issues and addictive behaviors.
To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
Do you worry negative thoughts sometimes get the best of you? Finding positivity may be as simple as learning your ABCs.
When it comes to mental health care, one-on-one therapy might be more familiar, but there are other options, such as intensive outpatient programs.
After giving birth, Kaci was overcome with guilt and depression. An online postpartum support group gave her the confidence and community she needed.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.