Lori Alford is a licensed social worker with Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Behavioral Health. She uses a mindfulness-based cognitive behavioral therapy approach.

Lori enjoys the sharing, support and development of insight and self-counseling skills that are fundamental to the group therapy process. She helps clients learn how to develop rational and helpful thinking styles and to work towards their goals. With several decades of experience in the mental health field, Lori assists individuals manage their mental health issues and addictive behaviors.

To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).