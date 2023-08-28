Nancy Jungling is a physical therapist with Sharp-Rees Stealy Medical Centers.

She has a passion for injury prevention and collaborates with people of all ages on movement and self-care strategies. She enjoys combining the art and science of function to help others meet their goals, both in the clinic and out in the community.

In addition to her regular back education and self-care seminar at the Downtown Sharp Rees-Stealy location, Jungling was a speaker at the Sharp Women's Health Conference, and teaches an educational talk entitled "Motion Is Lotion" throughout San Diego.

To learn more about rehabilitation services at Sharp Rees-Stealy or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).