Home care for cold, flu and COVID-19

Are you dealing with a ‘long cold’?
Similar to long COVID, colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses may cause long-term symptoms, a new study finds.
The common cold, flu and COVID-19 are all caused by viruses. Symptoms may include:
Fever (temperature greater than 100.4°F)
Runny nose
Sore throat
Headache
General aches
Muscle pains
Fatigue
Weakness or exhaustion
Chest discomfort
Cough
Sinus pressure
Cold symptoms can last up to 2 weeks and a viral cough can last up to 18 days.
