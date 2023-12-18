Sick person sneezing

Home care for cold, flu and COVID-19

The common cold, flu and COVID-19 are all caused by viruses. Symptoms may include:  

  • Fever (temperature greater than 100.4°F) 

  • Runny nose 

  • Sore throat 

  • Headache 

  • General aches 

  • Muscle pains 

  • Fatigue 

  • Weakness or exhaustion 

  • Chest discomfort 

  • Cough 

  • Sinus pressure 

Cold symptoms can last up to 2 weeks and a viral cough can last up to 18 days.

