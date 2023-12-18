Home care for cold, flu and COVID-19

Colds commonly produce green and yellow mucus, but color is not a sign of a bacterial infection. Antibiotics are not effective for colds and flus and will not help with symptoms or recovery. Antibiotics are only prescribed when necessary to treat a bacterial infection.

Taking antibiotics unnecessarily increases possible side effects and can lead to bacterial resistance. Doctors do not have remedies to make colds go away faster. Your body’s immune system is the only cure. However, there are medications that can help you manage symptoms.