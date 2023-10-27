Your salary and benefits

Postdoctoral fellows earn a full-time monthly salary of $4,153. As hospital employees, fellows are also entitled to other benefits (described below).

Your paid time off

Fellows accrue paid time-off (PTO) each pay period, at the same rate as other new employees. Including recognized federal holidays (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day) and a floating personal holiday, previous fellows have been awarded 17 days of PTO per year. Actual accrual rates may change slightly from year to year.

Your health insurance

As a full-time employee of the hospital, fellows are eligible for health insurance that exceeds the minimum standards under the Affordable Care Act.

Your education reimbursement

Fellows are eligible for reimbursement up to $1,000 for work-related course fees, workshop registrations, etc.

Other benefits available to you

Fellows are also eligible for a variety of other benefits, including extended sick leave, other insurances at discounted rates (e.g., optical, legal, life, supplemental disability), health care and dependent-care spending accounts, free personalized health coaching, free immunizations and more.