Jayden's Helping Hand
A shared commitment to mental health
The Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital share the belief that mental wellness is crucial to overall health. With this common vision, the foundation and hospital are proud to collaborate in providing essential mental health care to underserved and underinsured adolescents and young adults through Jayden’s Helping Hand. This initiative helps to fill a critical gap in care while also working to reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about mental illness.
How we help
Jayden’s Helping Hand offers financial support for individuals seeking to join an intensive outpatient treatment program at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
Intensive outpatient programs are structured forms of mental health treatment that don’t require overnight stays in a health care facility. During treatment, participants learn coping skills that can be practiced in their daily lives. The intensive therapeutic services offered, include:
Medication management
Continued care
Who we serve
To refer a patient, please call 858-836-8309 and specify you are calling about the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation.
About the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation
The Gillespie family established the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation in honor of their beloved son and brother. Jayden was an aspiring filmmaker, passionate about storytelling, and served as a leader in his local communities of San Diego and Los Angeles.
Jayden’s vibrant spirit serves as the driving force behind the foundation’s vision — to break down barriers that prevent individuals with mental health challenges from accessing and receiving vital psychiatric treatment.
About Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
Established in 1963, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital has cared for more than 200,000 people with acute mental health conditions. Today, the hospital serves as San Diego’s largest private behavioral health care provider, offering comprehensive services for children, adolescents, adults and older adults. Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is a proud supporter of the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation.