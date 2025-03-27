About the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation

The Gillespie family established the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation in honor of their beloved son and brother. Jayden was an aspiring filmmaker, passionate about storytelling, and served as a leader in his local communities of San Diego and Los Angeles.

Jayden’s vibrant spirit serves as the driving force behind the foundation’s vision — to break down barriers that prevent individuals with mental health challenges from accessing and receiving vital psychiatric treatment.

About Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Established in 1963, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital has cared for more than 200,000 people with acute mental health conditions. Today, the hospital serves as San Diego’s largest private behavioral health care provider, offering comprehensive services for children, adolescents, adults and older adults. Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is a proud supporter of the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation.