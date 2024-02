Welcome to Sharp Link

Sharp Link provides a secure, easy way for community-based clinical practices to manage their patients' care at Sharp HealthCare.

Launching March 1, Sharp Link will allow you to electronically view and manage your patients' records, and easily complete tasks, such as:

Receive real-time notifications about emergency department visits, admissions, discharges and transfers

Place orders for labs and imaging

Refer patients to Sharp providers

Request appointments for hospital-based care

With Sharp Link, you can spend less time on administration, and your patients benefit from improved care coordination.