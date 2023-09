Burr Clinic

Our clinic is at the forefront of addressing the lingering health concerns experienced by some patients affected by COVID-19. Often referred to as COVID-19 "long-haulers", these individuals may continue to have persistent or new symptoms even after they have recovered.

Those with underlying medical conditions and older adults are more likely to experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms, which can include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Fatigue

Joint pain

Difficulty thinking and concentrating

Depression and anxiety

Our clinic provides COVID-recovery lung care, as well as other support services, to help diagnose and treat these symptoms with compassion and support.