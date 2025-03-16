Before surgery, you will receive a call from a Sharp Carlsbad Surgery Center nurse to review your health history and recovery plans. The nurse will also provide specific instructions to help you prepare for your surgery.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Food, liquids, and tobacco

You will receive instructions from Sharp Carlsbad Surgery Center on when to discontinue food within 48 hours of your procedure. Do not consume alcohol or use recreational drugs 24 hours before your procedure, and do not smoke, vape or use tobacco products after midnight the night before your procedure.

Medications

Confirm with your physician if you need to stop taking any medications such as blood thinners or insulin before surgery.

Driving

You should not drive immediately following surgery. You must have an adult friend or family member accompany you to and from Sharp Carlsbad Surgery Center.

Jewelry, lotions and makeup

On the day of your surgery, you should bathe or shower and avoid wearing makeup, lotions and perfumes. You may be instructed to bathe with a special soap. Please remove all jewelry, including wedding rings and any body piercings.