Hip Preservation Clinic at Sharp Memorial Hospital

At the Hip Preservation Clinic, a n expert team of orthopedic specialists, led by Andromahi Trivellas, MD, provide comprehensive evaluation and management services for a full range of hip disorders.

Services include osteotomy procedures which can rearrange the geometry of the pelvis and upper femur to bring long-lasting stability to the hip joint, or hip arthroscopy which can repair soft tissue within the joint as well as remodel the contours of the bones for improved motion. We’ve combined these two specialties into one central clinic to improve the lives of patients affected by hip dysplasia, hypermobility, labral tears and other pathologies of the hip joint.