Sharp Memorial's nationally recognized Breast Health Center at the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute is devoted to the prevention, early detection and advanced treatment of all breast conditions.



Sharp Memorial has been awarded the Designation of Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This award is achieved by earning voluntary ACR accreditation in all breast-imaging programs and modalities at our center and demonstrates our commitment to excellence.



We offer the following services for early detection and treatment:

3D tomosynthesis mammography to detect breast conditions earlier

Advanced linear accelerators, designed to deliver radiation therapy precisely while sparing healthy tissue

Brachytherapy

Deep inspiration breath hold technique, which provides patients with left-sided cancer maximum protection from radiation to their hearts

Diagnostic imaging systems

We aren't just treating your cancer, we're caring for you. A team of dedicated specialists works closely together to review your diagnoses and personalize your treatment.

Your care team may include:

Breast surgeons

Specialized oncologists

Plastic and reconstructive surgeons

Nutrition counselors

Genetic counselors

Patient navigators

Beyond our comprehensive inpatient care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, we offer surgical treatment options at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, including a special area within the hospital dedicated solely to women recovering from surgical procedures — the only such unit in San Diego.

