Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute
Hours
Closed - opens 8:30 am
|Thursday
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Services
- Cancer treatment
How to find us
Parking
Plan your visit
The Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute is located in the James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion), which is part of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus in San Diego. It is conveniently located for those living and working in central San Diego communities such as Kearny Mesa, Clairemont and Tierrasanta.
At the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial, we treat a variety of cancer types. Our Breast Health Center cares specifically for breast cancer and other breast conditions, and our Neuro-Oncology Center specializes in treating brain and spinal cord cancer. We also offer innovative options for diagnosing and treating lung cancer, which includes robotic surgery.
We view your course of treatment as a shared journey — working together to create a plan that's right for you.
At the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial, we face cancer the best ways we know how — with cutting-edge treatments, advanced technologies, groundbreaking clinical research and complete dedication to your wellness and vitality.
We offer a variety of treatment programs and services to help you on your journey, including:
Sharp Memorial's nationally recognized Breast Health Center at the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute is devoted to the prevention, early detection and advanced treatment of all breast conditions.
Sharp Memorial has been awarded the Designation of Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This award is achieved by earning voluntary ACR accreditation in all breast-imaging programs and modalities at our center and demonstrates our commitment to excellence.
We offer the following services for early detection and treatment:
3D tomosynthesis mammography to detect breast conditions earlier
Advanced linear accelerators, designed to deliver radiation therapy precisely while sparing healthy tissue
Deep inspiration breath hold technique, which provides patients with left-sided cancer maximum protection from radiation to their hearts
Diagnostic imaging systems
We aren't just treating your cancer, we're caring for you. A team of dedicated specialists works closely together to review your diagnoses and personalize your treatment.
Your care team may include:
Breast surgeons
Specialized oncologists
Plastic and reconstructive surgeons
Beyond our comprehensive inpatient care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, we offer surgical treatment options at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, including a special area within the hospital dedicated solely to women recovering from surgical procedures — the only such unit in San Diego.
We do all we can to ensure your comfort and peace of mind while in our care. After inpatient surgery, you stay in a private room with a sleeper sofa where a loved one can spend the night. We offer free support groups and counseling and provide complementary therapies to heal your mind, body and spirit. We also offer resources to help you stay informed and be empowered to manage your care.
We also practice collaborative care, which means you see the same doctor and nurse every time you visit. That way, you, your family and your health care specialists form a team — all rallied around your optimal treatment and best possible outcome.
Beyond our comprehensive inpatient care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, we offer convenient outpatient services just next door at the James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion) — providing advanced imaging, chemotherapy and radiation services, as well as outpatient counseling and wellness treatments.
There are two simple ways to find the right oncologist for you:
Search online for an oncologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital with our quick, easy-to-use Find a Doctor tool.
Call 1-800-827-4277 (1-800-82-SHARP), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, to speak with one of our specially trained physician referral nurses. They know our doctors and can help you find the perfect fit.