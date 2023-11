Virtual urgent care visits are a convenient way to receive the care you need from the comfort of home. These virtual visits are ideal for symptoms such as:

Allergies

Anxiety/stress

Cough, congestion or sore throat

Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

Earache or eye discomfort

Minor cuts and burns

Mild headache

Rashes

Sprains and strains

Urinary issues in women

Marque Medical offers virtual urgent care visits daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

To join a virtual visit, you’ll need a video-enabled computer or mobile device. Some insurance plans charge a copay and share of cost for virtual visits, similar to in-person visits. Check with your health plan for more information.