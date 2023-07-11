Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns New Beginnings Boutique & Gift Shop

We know that every mom and baby are different and that advice and reassurance are often what's needed most when navigating the challenges of breastfeeding.

Our certified lactation educators are here 7 days a week to help with your breastfeeding questions or challenges.

We also offer the opportunity to check your baby’s milk intake by coming in to weigh your baby and do a feeding. Please arrive at least one hour before we close to ensure that you and your little one get all the help you need.