Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center
2999 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
The Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center is an acute care inpatient facility, serving San Diego patients for over 60 years with 30 inpatient beds.
Departments
- East Gym
- Inpatient Rehabilitation
- Fax: 858-939-3906
- Outpatient Rehabilitation
- Fax: 858-636-2111
- Sports Medicine
- Hand Therapy Program
- Balance and Vestibular Program
- Lymphedema Program
- Pelvic Physical Therapy Program
- Cardiac Rehab Gym
- Community Re-Entry
- Recreation Therapy
- Comprehensive Pain Program
Hours
Thursday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Services
- Balance and vestibular program
- Hospital rehabilitation and physical therapy
- Lymphedema treatment
- Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy
- Upper extremity rehabilitation
How to find us
Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center
2999 Health Center Drive San Diego, CA 92123
Parking
Patients may park in the parking structure located on Health Center Drive. Dedicated parking for rehab patients is available on the top floor of the structure and dedicated transport van parking is available on Level 1. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction, patient drop-off is located on Level 1 of the Health Center Drive parking structure.