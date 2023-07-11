Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center

2999 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens 9:00 am

The Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center is an acute care inpatient facility, serving San Diego patients for over 60 years with 30 inpatient beds.

Departments

Hours

Closed - opens 9:00 am
Thursday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday
9:00 am - 4:15 pm

Services

  • Balance and vestibular program
  • Hospital rehabilitation and physical therapy
  • Lymphedema treatment
  • Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy
  • Upper extremity rehabilitation

How to find us

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center
2999 Health Center Drive San Diego, CA 92123

Parking

Patients may park in the parking structure located on Health Center Drive. Dedicated parking for rehab patients is available on the top floor of the structure and dedicated transport van parking is available on Level 1. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction, patient drop-off is located on Level 1 of the Health Center Drive parking structure.

Plan your visit

Take a tour of the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center entrance from nurses' station
1 of 8 :

After walking in our main entrance, you will approach the nurses' station to your left.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center nurses' station
2 of 8 :

Our caregivers craft individualized rehabilitation plans to help navigate patients from admission through their return home.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center patient room
3 of 8 :

A modern 30-bed inpatient facility.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center bathroom training area
4 of 8 :

Private adapted bathrooms and showers in most patient rooms.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center inpatient unit hallway
5 of 8 :

We offer therapeutic recreation and integrative therapies, such as Healing Touch and acupuncture, alongside state-of-the-art treatment and technology. Numerous classes and support groups are offered, facilitated by licensed staff.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center outdoor physical therapy training area
6 of 8 :

An outdoor area for therapy and training activities.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center rehab garden and patio
7 of 8 :

A therapeutic healing garden providing a quiet area to relax.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center therapy gym
8 of 8 :

Therapy services are provided in our spacious gym to allow for social distancing.