The Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation center is located on the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus in Kearny Mesa, which is a convenient option for those living and working in central San Diego communities such as Kearny Mesa, Clairemont and Tierrasanta.

We are devoted to your recovery — and it shows. As the most accredited rehabilitation program of its kind in San Diego, our center exceeds both regional and national averages in the successful rehabilitation of acute patients.