Our facility is staffed by the same exceptional physicians, registered nurses and experienced technicians that you will find in our hospital's main operating rooms. But here, we offer surgeries that allow you to go home the same day you come in.



A preoperative nurse will perform all assessments, lab work and necessary tests prior to your surgery. Any postsurgical prescriptions will be filled onsite before you leave. Once home, we will check in with you and will be available, at any time, for follow-up questions or care.