Sharp Coronado Hospital Sewall Healthy Living Center

250 Prospect Place, Coronado, CA 92118
Hours

Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Services

  • Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy

How to find us

250 Prospect Place Coronado, CA 92118

Parking

Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm.

Weight loss program

Fitness center

Spa therapies

Rehab services

Take a tour of the Sewall Healthy Living Center

Entrance to Sewall Healthy Living Center
The Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers integrative spa therapies, physical therapy, and fitness programs in a safe, welcoming, spa-like destination.

Lobby area with four chairs on right side and blue wall on the left with wood floors.
Sewall Healthy Living Center lobby

Tile backsplash with copper bowl sink on left and glass and wooden door to sauna on right
Increase blood flow and help your body unwind prior to your treatment with the warm, dry heat of our sauna.

Fitness center with treadmills, exercise bike and weights in the background and a green chair and weight machine in the foreground
We offer a state-of-the-art gym, online group fitness classes and personal training options.