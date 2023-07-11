Sharp Coronado Hospital Sewall Healthy Living Center

Are you struggling with losing weight or other health issues related to weight? We offer a personalized approach to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Through our weight loss program, you’ll meet one-on-one with a registered dietitian to discuss your needs and develop a weight loss plan tailored to you. Together, you can choose the services that best fit your needs, such as meetings with an accountability coach to stay engaged, support group sessions and more.

Through our program, you’ll learn practical weight-management skills related to nutrition, healthy lifestyle management, behavior modification and more. Sharp Coronado also offers integrative services available through the Sewall Healthy Living Center, such as acupuncture and personal training, which may help support weight loss goals.