Sharp Coronado Hospital Sewall Healthy Living Center
Book an appointment
Classes and appointments are available for scheduling through Mindbody.
Hours
Closed - opens 8:00 am
|Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Sunday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Services
- Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy
Sewall Healthy Living Center is located on the third floor of Sharp Coronado Hospital, and a convenient option for those living and working in Coronado, National City, Imperial Beach and surrounding South Bay communities.
The Sewall Healthy Living Center offers a safe, welcoming, spa-like destination to promote a healthier you.
Our team members are dedicated to helping you achieve your personal health and fitness goals, and can customize your care to meet your needs. Here, you'll find a wide range of services — integrative spa therapies, rehabilitation and fitness — to guide you on your path to wellness.
Weight loss program
Are you struggling with losing weight or other health issues related to weight? We offer a personalized approach to help you achieve your weight loss goals.
Through our weight loss program, you’ll meet one-on-one with a registered dietitian to discuss your needs and develop a weight loss plan tailored to you. Together, you can choose the services that best fit your needs, such as meetings with an accountability coach to stay engaged, support group sessions and more.
Through our program, you’ll learn practical weight-management skills related to nutrition, healthy lifestyle management, behavior modification and more. Sharp Coronado also offers integrative services available through the Sewall Healthy Living Center, such as acupuncture and personal training, which may help support weight loss goals.
An initial virtual consultation with a registered dietitian is required to participate in the weight loss program.
Initial consultation with a registered dietitian: $150 ($75 for follow-up sessions); Sharp employee rate: $120 ($60 for follow-up sessions)
Accountability coach session: $60
We do not accept health insurance at this time. Packages with discounted rates are available for follow-up sessions with your dietitian and accountability coach. Discounts on all services are available for Sharp employees and volunteers.
To book, please call 619-522-3798 or visit our weight loss scheduler. For questions about the program, please email weightprogram@sharp.com.
Fitness center
Exercise at your own pace with our treadmills, elliptical machines, recumbent bikes, rowers, StairMasters®, weight-training machines and free weights. All are welcome, and most equipment is designed to be accessible for people of all ages and abilities, including those with physical impairments.
Monthly membership: $50
Annual membership: $425 ($175 discount)
There are no registration fees.
Improve flexibility, strength, cardiovascular conditioning, coordination and balance with one-on-one training sessions from a certified fitness instructor.
50 minute session: $60
6 sessions: $320 ($40 discount)
12 sessions: $610 ($110 discount)
*Members must be 15 years of age or older.
Call 619-522-3798 to schedule a free personal training consultation.
In just one 15-minute appointment, our InBody system will measure your body fat, muscle mass, total body water and more. A certified personal trainer will help you review your results, set your goals and develop a plan to help you meet them.
15-minute session with personal composition report: $25
Call 619-522-3798 to schedule your first InBody analysis.
Our group fitness classes are currently being offered online. Feel confident as you exercise under the guidance of our certified fitness instructors in a supportive group environment. We welcome all body types and exercises can be modified to your needs. Class registration is required.
In-person class: $12 per class
Private in-person class: $50 per class (call to request)
Virtual class: $6 per class
Unlimited virtual classes: $60 per month
Reservations are required for fitness classes. Check out our group fitness class schedule and save your spot online or call 619-522-3798 to book your class.
Spa therapies
Prevent and alleviate pain, discomfort, muscle spasms and stress while enjoying a sense of serenity and well-being.
50 minutes*: $80
6 sessions: $425 ($55 discount)
12 sessions: $810 ($150 discount)
*80-minute massages are available for $128 per session. Please call 619-522-3798 to book.
Choose from a variety of massage therapies or let our certified massage therapists tailor your session to fit your specific health needs. Popular massage techniques include:
Deep tissue/sports: Can help to relieve chronic muscle problems or injuries
Swedish: One of the most common forms of massage that relaxes the entire body through long gliding strokes
To make an appointment, give us a call at 619-522-3798 or schedule online.
Target specific points on the body to relieve pain, reduce stress and promote health and healing with the help of our expert, licensed acupuncturists.
50 minutes: $80
6 sessions: $460 ($20 discount)
12 sessions: $865 ($95 discount)
More than 40 conditions that may benefit from acupuncture, including arthritis, headaches, menstrual cramps, tennis elbow, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and nausea caused by chemotherapy.
To make an appointment, give us a call at 619-522-3798 or schedule online.
Increase blood flow and help your body unwind prior to your treatment with the warm, dry heat of our sauna. The sauna is available to all Sewall Healthy Living Center members and guests with scheduled massage or acupuncture appointments. Please see the front desk to sign up for a reservation when you arrive.
Rehab services
Our services include:
Orthopedics/sports medicine: Renew your muscles and joints to get back to the active lifestyle you love.
Hand therapy: Restore functionality and relieve pain and discomfort from conditions like fractures of the hand or arm, laceration and amputations, surgical repairs of tendons and nerves, tendonitis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and carpal tunnel syndrome.
Speech therapy: Improve the sound, strength and comfort of your voice, or ease difficulties eating and swallowing safely.
Balance and vestibular: Improve balance and reduce dizziness caused by peripheral vestibular or central nervous system deficits.
Pelvic Floor: Restore strength and function of the muscles that support the bladder, uterus/prostate, and other organs within the pelvic girdle.
Occupational therapy: Treat arthritic conditions, neurological deficits or incidents (such as stroke), repetitive stress injuries and more to help you maximize your independence with everyday activities.
Our integrated team of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, personal trainers, massage therapists and acupuncturists works together to use proven therapies and the latest technologies to help you achieve your optimal health.
Each therapist is certified or state licensed and has an extensive number of hours in direct practice. They are experts in their fields and encourage questions, empower you with education and customize your visits based on your needs and abilities.
Physician referrals are needed for select rehabilitation programs. Schedule your physical therapy appointment by calling 619-522-3729.