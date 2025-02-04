Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health
5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, serving San Diego's East County patients for more than 35 years.
Departments
- Adult Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program
- Dual Recovery Intensive Outpatient Program
- Inpatient Program
- Mood Intensive Outpatient Program for Adults
- Older Adult Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program
- Outpatient Program
Hours
|Tuesday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Inpatient treatment is open 24 hours
How to find us
Parking
Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the main hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).
