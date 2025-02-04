Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health

5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
619-740-4800

Closed

- opens 9:00 am

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, serving San Diego's East County patients for more than 35 years.

Departments

Adult Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program
619-740-5811
Dual Recovery Intensive Outpatient Program
619-740-5811
Inpatient Program
619-740-4800
Mood Intensive Outpatient Program for Adults
619-740-5811
Older Adult Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program
619-740-5811
Outpatient Program
619-740-5811

Hours

Location Hours
Tuesday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Inpatient treatment is open 24 hours

How to find us

Parking

Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the main hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).

Plan your visit

Information for referring providers

Take a tour of Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health

At Sharp Grossmont, we provide compassionate mental health care.

