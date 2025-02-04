Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health

An intensive outpatient program (IOP) is a structured, non-residential program that addresses mental health and substance use disorders through group-based psychotherapy. Patients typically attend a program 2 to 3 days a week, for 3 hours a day. Intensive outpatient group therapy sessions are facilitated by a licensed clinician, such as a licensed clinical social worker, licensed marriage and family therapist, or clinical psychologist.

All patients attending an IOP are evaluated and followed by a psychiatric provider for medication management while in the program.