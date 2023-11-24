Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

8851 Center Dr, Suite 600, La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: Please visit one of the five Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care locations for your care. If you visit the Care Clinic, you may not be eligible to receive care or could be billed in full.

Hours

Closed - opens 8:00 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm

How to find us

8851 Center Dr, Suite 600 La Mesa, CA 91942

Parking

We’re conveniently located next to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital campus, with parking right next to the care clinic. There is a nominal parking fee during daytime hours, and no charge after 5 pm or on weekends

Plan your visit