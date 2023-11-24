Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

Sharp works with many different health plans and insurance companies, and your coverage for services at Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic may vary depending on your plan.

These health plans are not in network and may not provide coverage: Kaiser, Sharp Rees-Stealy, Scripps, Children's Physician, UCSD, Mercy Physicians Medical Groups.

If you're a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, please do not seek care at the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic, and instead visit one of the five Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care locations.

Check with your health plan for details specific to your coverage before your visit.