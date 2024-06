Sharp Grossmont Hospital Comprehensive Sleep Center

If a sleep disorder is disrupting your life, talk to your doctor. Upon referral we'll conduct a comprehensive review, and if needed, order a sleep study. This may involve an overnight stay in one of our hotel-style outpatient rooms. Our cutting-edge technologies monitor your sleep, focusing on unusual body movement, heart rate, breathing patterns or brain waves.

Depending on your diagnosis, our specialists provide personalized care that works best for each patient. Whatever the outcome, rest assured your care team will create a treatment plan that works best for you.