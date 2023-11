Sharp Grossmont's Outpatient Imaging Center not only provides you with the latest technology for the quickest, most precise results, we've also designed our center with your needs in mind.



Our commitment to giving you the very best care is evident throughout our imaging center. Sleek and modern, with ample natural light and soothing colors, our center is designed with numerous patient-friendly features.

To maintain your privacy, our registration area is sectioned, and we provide sub-waiting rooms and multiple changing rooms to improve patient flow and reduce your wait time.