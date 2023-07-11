Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Antenatal Diagnostic Center

Expert staff at our Antenatal Diagnostic Center perform non-stress tests and ultrasounds to check for a healthy heartbeat and measure the amount of amniotic fluid around your baby. At the recommendation of your physician, we monitor for a variety of different conditions and provide highly specialized care for pregnancies associated with:

Previous pregnancy loss

Past due date

High-risk pregnancy

Fetal growth problems

A provider's order is required for services performed at Sharp Mary Birch’s Antenatal Diagnostic Center.