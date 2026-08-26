Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

This location will be closed on Friday, Aug. 28. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Aug. 31. View other Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

1400 E Palomar St., Floor 1, Chula Vista, CA 91913

619-397-3072

Fax: 619-397-3375

Hours

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Location Hours
Wednesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday
Closed
Temporarily closed
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy

1400 E Palomar St., Floor 1 Chula Vista, CA 91913

Get directions
619-397-3072

Fax: 619-397-3375

Parking

Free parking is available in the parking structure south of the medical building. To access the parking structure, turn south onto Santa Andrea Street. Twenty-minute public parking spaces are located along East Palomar Street.

Plan your visit