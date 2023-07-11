Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy

Parking

Please allow extra time for parking during the construction of our new medical building. Beginning early October, free parking for patients and visitors is available in the new parking structure south of the medical building. To access the parking structure, turn south onto Santa Andrea Street and follow the signs. Twenty-minute public parking spaces are also located along East Palomar Street. A patient drop-off and pickup area is located immediately south of the existing medical building. Limited mobility parking is located along the west side of the construction site.