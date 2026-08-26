This location will be closed on Friday, Aug. 28. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Aug. 31. View other Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
1400 E Palomar St., Floor 1, Chula Vista, CA 91913
619-397-3072
Fax: 619-397-3375
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
Closed
Temporarily closed
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pharmacy
1400 E Palomar St., Floor 1 Chula Vista, CA 91913Get directions
619-397-3072
Fax: 619-397-3375
Parking
Free parking is available in the parking structure south of the medical building. To access the parking structure, turn south onto Santa Andrea Street. Twenty-minute public parking spaces are located along East Palomar Street.