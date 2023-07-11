Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8701 Cuyamaca St, Santee, CA 92071
619-568-8025
Fax: 619-568-8095
Hours

Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm

How to find us

Parking

Free parking is available in the surface lot.

Plan your visit

Virtual urgent care

Virtual urgent care available

Ideal for cold and flu symptoms, digestive troubles, urinary issues and more. Open daily, including nights and weekends.