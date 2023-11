SharpCare Lantern Crest is located in Santee, California. Our Lantern Crest location is a convenient option for those living and working in Santee, El Cajon, Lakeside, La Mesa and surrounding East County communities of San Diego.

The medical office is located inside Lantern Crest, a privately owned premier senior living community. Lantern Crest is situated on 34 acres and intersects with four major freeways — 67, 125, 8 and 52 — making the community easily accessible from anywhere in San Diego.