When a physician needs an up-close look at a patient's digestive tract, the most effective way to do so is through endoscopy. Using a flexible tube with a miniature lighted camera, a practitioner is able to view the esophagus, stomach, parts of the small intestine, the large intestine, colon and rectum. The procedure is primarily used for diagnostic and disease screening purposes.



