With Sharp Coronado's long-term care, customized treatment plans take each patient's social, emotional and spiritual needs into account. Our comprehensive occupational, speech and physical therapy programs are designed to advance recovery, and our specialized transitional care provides services for rehabilitation, wound care and IV antibiotics.

And if needed, our hospice care services are available — both short-term respite care and long-term palliative care — and our team will hold your hand through every step of the process.