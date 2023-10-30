July 12, 2023

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, each earned the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines® put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines® program, these four Sharp hospitals qualified for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care.

This year, Sharp’s hospitals received the following achievement awards:

Sharp Coronado Hospital: Stroke SILVER PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center: Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Sharp Grossmont Hospital: Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Sharp Memorial Hospital: Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.