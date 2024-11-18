Nov. 15, 2024

Congratulations are in order, as Sharp hospitals have once again scored high in the national safety grades announced by The Leapfrog Group, an organization that tracks and promotes progress in the quality and safety of American health care. All Sharp hospitals scored an “A” grade, which is a great achievement, as fewer than 45% of hospitals in California received "A" grades.

Furthermore, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital were awarded the elite “straight 'A'” designation, which recognizes hospitals that have earned an “A” in at least five consecutive cycles of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog assessment includes up to 30 evidence-based measures, including patient satisfaction scores. These standards are currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs and rate how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections. The rating then results in hospitals being assigned a letter grade from "A" to "F."

These latest national recognitions demonstrate the continued dedication and commitment of all Sharp staff and caregivers. Thank you for your vigilance and dedication to making Sharp the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.