Dec. 17, 2024

We are pleased to announce that once again, Newsweek has recognized Sharp HealthCare as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025.



In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, a market data research firm, Newsweek conducted a large-scale, independent review of publicly available data and used other methodology to gather these results.



This ranking honors companies that respect and value diversity, as reflected in the feedback from their employees and their rigorous research, which included interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online survey.



Newsweek finds that as companies in the United States continue to navigate the evolving dynamics of the workplace, diversity remains a cornerstone of organizational success and social responsibility. Many employers, like Sharp, are fostering environments that include people from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, age groups, races, genders and sexual orientations. This commitment to diversity is good for business and also plays a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent as people, particularly younger generations, look to join and stay at companies where they feel seen and valued.



Thank you for living our Everyday Action of Diversity and Belonging. And a special thank you to the Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) for embracing and promoting the cultural diversity of Sharp and the range of identities, voices and perspectives our team members contribute to its culture.



We recognize that our differences, unique talents and varied backgrounds come together to create a stronger whole. By living our values each day, we can continue to deliver The Sharp Experience in every interaction with each other, our patients and their families.