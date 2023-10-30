Jan. 24, 2023

Each year, Press Ganey recognizes a handful of standout organizations for putting the human experience at the heart of health care and setting the bar high in patient, employee and physician experience – as well as safety and quality – the building blocks of exceptional care. Sharp HealthCare is pleased to announce that three Sharp hospitals were among this year’s Press Ganey honorees:

Sharp Coronado Hospital won the Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience Award in Outpatient Services for reaching the 95th percentile for each report period of the award year (2022).

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns won the Pinnacle of Excellence for Physician Engagement Award for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in physician engagement over three years.

Sharp Memorial Hospital won the Pinnacle of Excellence for Physician Engagement Award for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence in physician engagement over three years.

