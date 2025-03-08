Sharp Community and Integrated Health Partners Join Forces

Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) is pleased to announce an exciting expansion of its partnership with Integrated Health Partners of Southern California (IHP). This collaboration builds on an earlier agreement that, when completed, will result in the addition of 318 primary care clinicians to SCMG’s network, significantly enhancing access to quality primary care services throughout San Diego and North County.

Founded in 1989 with a small group of primary care physicians, SCMG has grown into San Diego’s largest private practice physician network, boasting over 1,100 primary and specialty care physicians across more than 600 locations. SCMG’s extensive network includes specialists in over 30 fields with admitting privileges to Sharp HealthCare and Palomar Health hospitals.

Paul Durr, CEO of SCMG, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are extremely pleased about our partnership with IHP. In the current healthcare landscape, we continuously face challenges in ensuring timely access to care. The collaboration with IHP further expands SCMG’s community presence and aligns with our commitment to providing access to high quality, timely, and convenient care for all patients covered by our contracted health plans.”

Since 2015, IHP has been a leader in providing comprehensive primary care services across Southern California. With five health plans and 97 clinical sites serving over 369,000 patients, IHP continues to expand high-quality care across the region. Under this new partnership, IHP member health centers will offer adult-only primary care services to SCMG members, broadening their reach and opening our health centers to a new payer base.

This initiative will enhance access to IHP's health centers for SCMG members, ensuring they receive the best possible care. By leveraging IHP's extensive network, the partnership aims to improve convenience and continuity of care while ensuring high quality care for SCMG members.



Amanda Simmons, Executive Vice President of IHP and Chief Managed Care Officer for Health Center Partners (HCP), commented, “IHP is thrilled to partner with SCMG in this innovative healthcare model. This collaboration will allow our member health centers to extend high-quality primary care services to a broader patient base, ultimately enhancing health outcomes across Southern California.”

Medical Director for IHP Jay W. Lee, MD, MPH, added, "As a family physician for over 20 years, I always aim to partner with physician groups who share my commitment to deliver exceptional patient-centered care. By integrating our services with SCMG, IHP will be poised to expand access to our comprehensive healthcare solutions for the patients and the communities we serve."

