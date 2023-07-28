Susan Green named to CFOs to know list

July 15, 2025

Susan Green, Executive Vice President and System Chief Financial Officer of Sharp HealthCare, has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2025 “Hospital and Health System CFOs to know” list.

According to Becker’s, the chief financial officers featured on this list are leading the financial strategy and operations for hospitals and health systems across the nation. Recognized for safeguarding the financial wellbeing of their hospitals and health systems, these leaders make it possible for their organizations to prioritize exceptional patient care. This list honors their dedication to strengthening financial operations, an essential foundation for every successful health care facility.

Green holds overall fiduciary responsibility, strategic leadership and operational management for financial services to assure the long-term success of Sharp HealthCare’s comprehensive health system. She leads the strategic development, payer strategy, alignment and monitoring of the system financial plan, and provides a financial perspective on innovation, cost management and profitable growth.

View Becker’s full list and see Green’s profile.