Physicians are required to have patients sign a consent for any surgical or diagnostic procedures performed in their office.

The consent process includes these steps:

  • Physician will discuss expected or possible risks of a procedure with the patient.

  • Physician or staff will complete the appropriate consent form for the procedure.

  • Patient will sign and date the consent form.

  • Witness will sign and date the consent form. Note: A witness can be anyone who is not involved in the procedure.

  • If the patient refuses treatment, the patient must sign the refusal to consent to treatment form.

All consents are maintained in the patient's medical record.