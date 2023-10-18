Physicians are required to have patients sign a consent for any surgical or diagnostic procedures performed in their office.

The consent process includes these steps:

Physician will discuss expected or possible risks of a procedure with the patient.

Physician or staff will complete the appropriate consent form for the procedure.

Patient will sign and date the consent form.

Witness will sign and date the consent form. Note: A witness can be anyone who is not involved in the procedure.

If the patient refuses treatment, the patient must sign the refusal to consent to treatment form.

All consents are maintained in the patient's medical record.