Infection control policy
Initial training and continuing education for all health care workers
It is the policy of Sharp Community Medical Group to require primary care sites to maintain an infection control policy.
Offices are required to:
Conduct initial training and continuing education for all health care workers, including students and trainees, on the epidemiology, modes of transmission and prevention of HIV and other blood-borne infections, and the need for routine use of universal blood and body-fluid precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all patients
Follow all OSHA guidelines as presented in Cal/OSHA Standards Manual
Maintain OSHA Guideline Book in office
Monitor adherence to recommended protective measures; when monitoring reveals a failure to follow recommended precautions, counseling, education and/or retraining should be provided
Provide equipment and supplies necessary to minimize the risk of infection with HIV and other blood-borne pathogens