Woman typing on laptop.

About FollowMyHealth

Learn how to manage your health care with FollowMyHealth®

FollowMyHealth is a free patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc. that helps you manage your health care from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can schedule appointments, view test results, send secure messages to your doctor's office and more.

All Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group doctors, SharpCare Medical Group doctors and many Sharp Community Medical Group doctors participate in FollowMyHealth. In addition, you will be able to see your health information from Sharp hospitals. Please allow up to 24 hours for documents to display in your account. View a complete list of participating doctors.

Have more questions?

If you need assistance with FollowMyHealth, please send us an email or give us a call at the relevant phone number below.

Looking for your medical records? Learn how to request your medical records from Sharp HealthCare.