Learn how to manage your health care with FollowMyHealth®
FollowMyHealth is a free patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc. that helps you manage your health care from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can schedule appointments, view test results, send secure messages to your doctor's office and more.
All Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group doctors, SharpCare Medical Group doctors and many Sharp Community Medical Group doctors participate in FollowMyHealth. In addition, you will be able to see your health information from Sharp hospitals. Please allow up to 24 hours for documents to display in your account. View a complete list of participating doctors.
Here are just some of the features available to you on FollowMyHealth:
Access your personal health information or that of a loved one
View test results, physician notes, immunizations, radiology reports and medical excuses
Send and receive messages from your doctor's office
Schedule and cancel appointments
Request primary care and specialty appointments
Review select health information from your doctor and hospital visits
Read discharge summaries and ER reports from Sept. 16, 2022 to present
Receive email reminders of appointments
View your eyeglasses or contacts prescriptions
Get direct access to medical information about your conditions or medications
And enjoy more valuable features to be added soon
The site is also available in Spanish and has a version for the vision impaired.
Lab scheduling is available for some labs through FollowMyHealth, depending on your medical group.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group patients: Use one of the Sharp Rees-Stealy labs located throughout San Diego County. To schedule your lab visit, go to the Appointments section of FollowMyHealth and choose your preferred lab from the list of providers.
Sharp Community Medical Group and SharpCare Medical Group patients: Use one of the Sharp Lab Services offices located around the county, or wherever your insurance plan allows.
To request a prescription refill, please call your pharmacy directly. The phone number is on the label of your prescription. If you have no prescription refills remaining, please send a message to your doctor via FollowMyHealth to request a prescription renewal.
Sharp Account is one account for everything Sharp, including your access to FollowMyHealth. You can use your Sharp Account to register, update and cancel your event registrations, update your Sharp Health News subscriptions and access FollowMyHealth — all from one account. Don't have a Sharp Account yet? Create one now.
And if you don't want to create a Sharp Account, don't worry. You can still access FollowMyHealth directly.
Have more questions?
If you need assistance with FollowMyHealth, please send us an email or give us a call at the relevant phone number below.
Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospital patients: 858-627-5201 (Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm)