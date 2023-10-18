Learn how to manage your health care with FollowMyHealth®

FollowMyHealth is a free patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc. that helps you manage your health care from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can schedule appointments, view test results, send secure messages to your doctor's office and more.

All Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group doctors, SharpCare Medical Group doctors and many Sharp Community Medical Group doctors participate in FollowMyHealth. In addition, you will be able to see your health information from Sharp hospitals. Please allow up to 24 hours for documents to display in your account. View a complete list of participating doctors.

What features does FollowMyHealth offer? Here are just some of the features available to you on FollowMyHealth: Access your personal health information or that of a loved one

View test results, physician notes, immunizations, radiology reports and medical excuses

Send and receive messages from your doctor's office

Schedule and cancel appointments

Request primary care and specialty appointments

Review select health information from your doctor and hospital visits

Read discharge summaries and ER reports from Sept. 16, 2022 to present

Receive email reminders of appointments

View your eyeglasses or contacts prescriptions

Get direct access to medical information about your conditions or medications

And enjoy more valuable features to be added soon The site is also available in Spanish and has a version for the vision impaired. Download a comprehensive list of features available on both the desktop and mobile versions of FollowMyHealth. Download instructions to view your lab results in FollowMyHealth. Download instructions to view your medical records and lab/radiology results in FollowMyHealth. Is there a FollowMyHealth app? The FollowMyHealth app is available for both Apple and Android mobile devices: Download the app for your iPhone or iPad

Download the app for your Android device Can I schedule lab appointments through FollowMyHealth? Lab scheduling is available for some labs through FollowMyHealth, depending on your medical group. Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group patients: Use one of the Sharp Rees-Stealy labs located throughout San Diego County. To schedule your lab visit, go to the Appointments section of FollowMyHealth and choose your preferred lab from the list of providers. Sharp Community Medical Group and SharpCare Medical Group patients: Use one of the Sharp Lab Services offices located around the county, or wherever your insurance plan allows. Can I refill prescriptions through FollowMyHealth? To request a prescription refill, please call your pharmacy directly. The phone number is on the label of your prescription. If you have no prescription refills remaining, please send a message to your doctor via FollowMyHealth to request a prescription renewal. What's the difference between FollowMyHealth and Sharp Account? Sharp Account is one account for everything Sharp, including your access to FollowMyHealth. You can use your Sharp Account to register, update and cancel your event registrations, update your Sharp Health News subscriptions and access FollowMyHealth — all from one account. Don't have a Sharp Account yet? Create one now. And if you don't want to create a Sharp Account, don't worry. You can still access FollowMyHealth directly.

Have more questions?

If you need assistance with FollowMyHealth, please send us an email or give us a call at the relevant phone number below.

Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospital patients: 858-627-5201 (Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm)

Sharp Community Medical Group: 888-670-9775

SharpCare Medical Group: 619-522-4000

Looking for your medical records? Learn how to request your medical records from Sharp HealthCare.