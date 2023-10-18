How to establish a link to your Sharp doctor

Once you've created your account, you will need to establish a link to your Sharp doctor by following these steps:

Log in to FollowMyHealth

Select the "My Account" menu, then choose "My Connections"

Select the "Add Organization" button and search for Sharp HealthCare

Select the "Connect" button

We will review your request and send you an email once your account is connected.

Recently switched doctors?

If you've recently switched doctors, your medical group may also have changed and we'll need to connect you to your new doctor in FollowMyHealth.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and SharpCare Medical Group patients: You will receive an email invitation to set up a new account with your new doctor after your first office visit.

Sharp Community Medical Group patients: If your doctor does participate, contact the doctor's office directly to add the connection.

Important information about the security of your account

How you'll log in

When you set up your account, you will choose a specific login method.

We recommend the FollowMyHealth login, but if you choose to use another account (Google, Yahoo! or Facebook) your health information will never be posted or shared with any of these accounts nor do we store or have access to your social media or email account login information.

Add more security options

When creating your account, you will have the opportunity to add an additional layer of security. If you'd like, you can set up two-factor authentication and enter security information that only you will know; for example, a PIN sent to your mobile phone or the answer to a personal question.

Still have questions?

If you need assistance with FollowMyHealth, please send us an email or give us a call.