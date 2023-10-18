FollowMyHealth photo submission guidelines

When sending an image to your doctor, we recommend following these photography tips to ensure a good quality image.

Use natural light and avoid using your flash; if natural light is not available, take your photo in a well-lighted room.

Set your camera to "macro" mode (sometimes called "portrait" mode), which helps to capture close up images.

Take one photo close to the area that you would like to show to your doctor. Place something small (such as the end of a pen or pencil) in the photo to give it perspective. Take a second photo farther back so that you can see the area from a distance.

Make sure the focal point of the photo is on the affected area.

Review image after taking to ensure the focal point is clear and not blurry.

Good photos

Bad photos

We are occasionally unable to view images due to poor quality. If this occurs, we will let you know to resubmit your image.