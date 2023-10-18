Woman typing on laptop.

Family accounts: access to a loved one's health information

It's easy for you to manage your family's health care as well as your own with FollowMyHealth®, a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients.

Accessing a minor or dependent adult account

Accessing another adult's account

If you would like to give a spouse or loved one access to your account, or have them grant you access to theirs, follow these steps from a desktop computer:

  • Log in to your own FollowMyHealth account

  • From the main screen, go to "My Account" and choose "My Connections"

  • Select "With Family Members, Dependents, etc."

  • Select "Add Authorized Individual"

  • Follow the instructions provided

You may grant read-only access or full access, which allows your loved one to interact on your behalf including making appointments and messaging your doctors.

