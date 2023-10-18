While your family member may already be on your insurance plan, you will still need to request access to view and manage their health information.

Newborns: Mothers who deliver a baby at a Sharp hospital will automatically receive an email invitation to connect their FollowMyHealth account to baby's health information. Fathers will need to submit an authorization form to request access.

Sharp Community and SharpCare medical group patients: Contact the patient's doctor's office to request access.

Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: Submit an authorization form to request access. You may submit the form now or at the patient's next appointment.

Sharp hospital patients: To access hospital visit information, submit a completed authorization form.