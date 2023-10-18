Family accounts: access to a loved one's health information
It's easy for you to manage your family's health care as well as your own with FollowMyHealth®, a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients.
Accessing a minor or dependent adult account
Accessing another adult's account
If you would like to give a spouse or loved one access to your account, or have them grant you access to theirs, follow these steps from a desktop computer:
Log in to your own FollowMyHealth account
From the main screen, go to "My Account" and choose "My Connections"
Select "With Family Members, Dependents, etc."
Select "Add Authorized Individual"
Follow the instructions provided
You may grant read-only access or full access, which allows your loved one to interact on your behalf including making appointments and messaging your doctors.
We're here to help
Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospital patients: 858-627-5201 (Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm)
Sharp Community Medical Group: 888-670-9775
SharpCare Medical Group: 619-522-4000