Manage your health care online

Sharp HealthCare health management apps

At Sharp, we recommend and provide support for the following apps to help you manage your care.

FollowMyHealth®

Schedule appointments, view test results, message your doctor's office, manage care for a loved one (such as a child or dependent adult) and more.

Sharp Account

View and pay Sharp bills, register for our classes and events, connect to FollowMyHealth and more.

External health management apps

The following third-party applications allow you to access your Sharp health information. While Sharp does not currently provide support for these apps, we continue to review additional options for the future.

Apple Health

Connect to view your Sharp health records and other health information such as lab results and vitals, which can be shared with your doctor and care team.

If you'd like to access your health information on an app not listed above, please send us an email.