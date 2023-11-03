Epic FAQs
Read frequently asked questions about Sharp's move to Epic.
We're here to help answer your questions regarding Sharp's move to Epic and what it means for you.
All Sharp team members who will be using Epic will receive direct information on available training sessions; please do not sign up for training offered through Epic UserWeb. More information about your Sharp Epic training sessions is coming soon.
Epic’s Learning Management System, called EpicU, offers role-specific pre-class e-Learning, training schedule, post-class exercises and activities, etc. Sharp will use this system for Epic training registration, online learning, assessments, activities, evaluations, and content. EpicU uses Sharp’s single sign-on function for user login.
Readiness Leads are Sharp operational staff and subject matter experts that are part of the Epic project team and members of Decision Workgroups. Readiness Leads serve as liaisons between users and the Epic project team and support Day-in-the-Life activities and go live. Visit the Epic Readiness Lead page for a list of current Readiness Leads (requires Sharp login).
A Super User provides support during in-classroom training, post-classroom activities, and during the Epic go-live. Super Users provide at-the-elbow support during classroom training and go live. More to come about Sharp Super Users over the next several months, including how to become one. What is a Super User? (requires Sharp login).
A training track is the series of educational activities required for a given Epic user role.
All users who will perform their work in Epic must complete training and pass proficiency assessment to receive Epic access. Prerequisite e-Learning lessons assigned in EpicU must be completed prior to attending in-classroom sessions. In addition to in-classroom training, Day-the-Life/Workflow activities are also required.
Providers and staff that have Epic experience may test out of in-classroom training by completing and passing the assessment. The test-out option requires a passing score of 80% or higher and is only available for one attempt. If you do not pass the assessment, you will need to complete in-classroom training. Day-in-Life/Workflow activities are required for all providers and staff.
Providers will receive an email notification to register for specific training tracks. Staff will be registered by designated training coordinators. Upon registration, you will receive access to exercises and e-Learning activities and be able to track progress, review ongoing education and updates, etc.
Your training track will be assigned to you in EpicU. You will receive an email directly from Epic with details related to your training.
Yes, all activities within your Epic training track are required, unless an item indicates that it is recommended.
If you experience issues with an e-Learning lesson in EpicU, please click the Have Questions? button in EpicU (see the Training Resource under your badge to the right).
Sharp classroom training is centralized and will be located on the 2nd floor of 4000 Ruffin Road, Suite D, San Diego.
Expert Epic-certified trainers will conduct the virtual training sessions. Epic trainers have undergone an extensive program to become experts in their designated application. Sharp Super Users will provide in-classroom support.
Yes, the Epic training system – or Playground – is available for you to practice workflow, review concepts, and just explore the Epic Foundation System. Information about the Playground environment is available in EpicU. You will have access to an Exercise Companion, Quick Start Guides, and Tip Sheets to help you practice in the Playground environment.
When receiving training and practicing concepts, you will use training patients specific for your role in the Epic training environment. Your login credentials for this environment are your everyday Sharp AD login and associated password.