Information technology solutions for your practice

These tools and services are available to help you more efficiently coordinate care for your patients. At Sharp HealthCare, our program offers Sharp-affiliated physicians a suite of technology solutions to give secure, reliable clinical connectivity backed by access to the expertise and friendly assistance of the Sharp IT support team.

These tools help you reduce operational time and expense, so you can focus on caring for your patients and, hopefully, give you back a few minutes in your day.

The following tools are available for you: