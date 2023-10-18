Information technology solutions for your practice
Giving you the tools you need to provide exceptional care
At Sharp, we're proud to offer our affiliated physicians a free suite of technology solutions — giving you secure, reliable clinical connectivity. These tools help you reduce operational time and expense so you can focus on caring for your patients and improve your work-life balance.
Clinical tools
View recent patient activity at any Sharp facility for any associated provider.
Access the community health information exchange for medical offices and hospitals throughout San Diego and Imperial counties, allowing for greater continuity of care for your patients across multiple health care systems.
Review EKG strips from iOS and Android mobile devices.
Securely view radiology patient images and reports from iOS and Android mobile devices.
Enter electronic lab orders and receive results via a physician portal or your EHR.
Coming soon
Administrative tools
View real-time member eligibility, referrals and claims.
Stay up-to-date with notifications or local emergencies, such as earthquakes or fires.
Frequently asked questions
These tools and services are available to help you more efficiently coordinate care for your patients. At Sharp HealthCare, our program offers Sharp-affiliated physicians a suite of technology solutions to give secure, reliable clinical connectivity backed by access to the expertise and friendly assistance of the Sharp IT support team.
These tools help you reduce operational time and expense, so you can focus on caring for your patients and, hopefully, give you back a few minutes in your day.
The following tools are available for you:
Collaborate/HIE - View recent patient activity performed at any Sharp facility.
San Diego Health Connect/Community HIE - Access the community health information exchange for medical offices and hospitals throughout San Diego and Imperial counties.
Sharp.com physician and consumer links
Lab Outreach - Enter electronic lab orders and receive results via a physician portal or your EHR. Coming soon - Radiology orders and results.
ACES - View real-time member eligibility, referrals and claims.
Mobile radiology images (Synapse) - Examine radiology images and reports from mobile devices.
Mobile EKG strips (Airstrip) - Review EKG strips from mobile devices.
Mobile mass communication (Everbridge) - Stay up-to-date with notifications of local emergencies such as earthquakes and fires.
You can start by reading additional details of the offerings. We can also arrange for a team member to visit with you and provide any information you feel you need. To arrange this, please call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600 and ask for Trish, the Sharp Physician Solutions representative.
You will be set up for the applications that make sense for you and your practice, and you are not limited to any specific number of services.
Call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600, and ask for Trish, the Sharp Physician Solutions representative.
Not all applications may be staff appropriate but can be discussed with your Sharp representative. Call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600, and ask for Trish.
All tools are accessed via the Citrix Virtual Desktop, making your PC compliant with all apps. However, Citrix Receiver does require your Windows PC to be at Windows 7 or newer, using Internet Explorer 11 (or newer), current version of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.
We're here to help you with whatever you need. Give Sharp Community CONNECT a call at 858-499-5600, 7 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and between 8 am and 2 pm on Saturdays.
Our technologies are available at any time of day for your use and reference.
Watch our demonstration videos to find detailed instructions and troubleshooting for ease and convenience to both physician and staff. To view the videos, please call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600 and ask for Trish.
All tools are accessible through Remote Access on any computer with internet connectivity. However, it requires your Windows PC to be Windows 7 or newer, using Internet Explorer 11 (or newer), current version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
If you are using an EHR that has been certified to meet Meaningful Use criteria, ask Trish, your Sharp representative, about direct messaging. You can reach her by calling 858-499-5600.
Certified EHRs are required to include the capability of sending secure messages and clinical documents directly to other providers' EHR systems from within your EHR. We may be able to help you connect to Sharp's Cerner and Allscripts EHRs for this type of secure messaging. Other tools — such as Collaborate and Synapse — provide you with additional insight beyond most EMR capabilities.
Your Sharp Physician Solutions representative will connect you to the Sharp Lab Outreach Support team. They will help you decide the best way for your practice to connect with Lab services, which will be provided at no cost. To reach your representative, please call 858-499-5600.
There is no charge for these solutions. Please call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600, and ask to be connected to Trish, the Sharp Physician Solutions representative, for more information.
Watch information technology solutions videos
HIE (Health Information Exchange)/Collaborate and San Diego HealthConnect
Mobile EKG Strips (AirstripOne)
Mobile Radiology Images (Synapse Mobility)
Lab Outreach: Physician Portal
Radiology Images (Synapse PACS)
Authorizations Claims Enrollment System (ACES)
Learn more
For more information, call Sharp Community CONNECT at 858-499-5600 or send us an email.