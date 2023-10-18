Hepatobiliary, pancreatic and advanced gastrointestinal care

Ensuring the best possible care for patients with liver, pancreas and digestive conditions

Sharp HealthCare provides extraordinary care for patients with chronic liver and digestive diseases, and serves as a resource to physicians across Southern California. Our liver and digestive care experts use the most advanced technology to treat conditions involving the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts.

Therapies and treatments

Sharp offers a full range of medical and surgical treatments for patients with liver and digestive conditions. Using the most advanced technology, our specialists use a team approach to ensure the best possible care for each patient.