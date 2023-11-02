Self-service password reset

You no longer have to call the Technical Assistance Center to reset an expired password. Instead, visit https://reset.sharp.com.

Enroll — Select 5 questions from our list and enter your answers. Answers are case-sensitive and each answer must be unique.

Reset your password — Log in, answer 3 of the 5 questions correctly and then enter the new password twice. The password criteria are for those who are in the 90-day password policy group.

*If you work directly with patients, your password must be 10-15 characters in length, letters (upper and lower case) and numbers only, and cannot be one of your previous 10 passwords. Passwords cannot contain special characters or punctuation.

If your account is locked, you may perform the same steps from any Internet-connected device to unlock and reset your password at the same time.

Changing a password when logged in at a Sharp facility

You can still use the Windows method when logged in at a Sharp facility to:

Change your passwords before they expire

Synchronize your passwords within multiple applications

To reset your password at Sharp, please follow these instruction:

Press the CTRL + ALT + Delete keys on your keyboard Click "Change a Password…" on the window that pops up In the next window that pops up, enter your current password in the "Old password" field. Enter your new password in the "New password" field Enter your new password again in the "Confirm password" field Click the arrow button or press Enter on the keyboard to confirm the change. Log off the computer and log back in to confirm the new password is working

Note: If your username is not listed in the topmost field with "SHCSD\xxxxx ", replace the "xxxxx" with your username.

Passwords must be 8-15 characters in length, must contain letters and numbers only, and cannot repeat the previous 10 passwords. Passwords cannot contain special characters or punctuation.

*If you work directly with patients, your password must be 10-15 characters in length, letters (upper and lower case) and numbers only, and cannot repeat the previous 10 passwords. Passwords cannot contain special characters or punctuation.

Changing a password from home

If you work from home a majority of the time, log directly into the desktop. Do not log into AnyConnect. Reset the password by visiting https://reset.sharp.com. Log into AnyConnect with the new password, then lock the PC. Unlock the PC with the new password.

Please contact the Technical Assistance Center (24/7) at 858-627-5000 with any password questions.