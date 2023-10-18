Physician bio photo and video shoots

Take your profile photo and video

As a free service to Sharp-affiliated physicians and advanced practice providers with active Sharp.com profiles, Sharp holds eight professional photo and video shoots throughout the year.

Benefits of having a profile photo and video on your page include:

Builds trust by putting a face to your name, creating a sense of transparency.

Reduces anxiety as patients can familiarize themselves with you before their first visit.

Enables you to share your expertise, specialties, and treatment philosophies.

Helps patients make informed choices based on your qualifications and personal compatibility.

Offers educational value by allowing you to share your background, education, and areas of expertise.

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Sharp Chula Vista, 6th floor Ocean View Tower Conference Room

Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, Room 214

Wednesday, February 28, 2024, The James S. Brown Pavilion, Education Rooms

Thursday, March 14, 2024, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, 5W Conference Room

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Sharp Chula Vista, 6th floor Ocean View Tower Conference Room

Tuesday, May 21, The James S. Brown Pavilion, Education Rooms

Photos take approximately 3 to 5 minutes, and clean lab coats are available.

Video interviews take 15 to 30 minutes to film and all interview questions and provided in advance.

Appointments are required. To schedule your photo and video for one of the dates below, email doctorprofile@sharp.com.

The fine print

To be eligible for either the photo or video opportunity, physicians must be in good standing and have an active sharp.com profile page. If you do not meet these qualifications, please contact your Medical Staff team.

For more information, please contact doctorprofile@sharp.com.