Physician wellness resources

Chaplains provide spiritual counsel, emotional support, prayer or a nonjudgmental presence while you work through a worry or concern,

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Reach a chaplain through Care Aware. For a non-urgent concern, leave a voicemail at 619-502-3450 and a chaplain will return your call.

If you need to speak with a chaplain urgently or after hours, call the Sharp Chula Vista operator at 619-502-5800. They will assist you in contacting a chaplain. You may also send prayer requests to SCVSpiritualCare@sharp.com.

Sharp Coronado Hospital

To reach a chaplain, call 619-522-3774 and leave a message. A chaplain is available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 am to 2 pm; Wednesday, noon to 5 pm; and Friday, 9 am to 1 pm.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Reach a chaplain at 619-740-6054 or 619-740-4170. Chaplains are available Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact the hospital operator at 619-740-6000 to reach the on-call chaplain after regular business hours.

Sharp HospiceCare

Reach a chaplain at 619-667-1900, daily, 8 am to 5 pm.

Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus

Reach a chaplain at 858-939-3475, daily 8 am to 8:30 pm. If you leave a message, your call will be returned.

If you need to speak to a chaplain urgently or after 8:30 pm, call the Sharp Memorial operator at 858-939-3400. They will assist you in contacting the on-call chaplain.

You may also send prayer requests to SMMC.SpiritualCare@sharp.com.