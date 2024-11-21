Please contact your local medical staff office to make a formal request for a credentialing application.

Sharp utilizes an online credentialing application via a personalized, password-protected MD-Staff portal. When the medical staff office has launched an application to your homepage for completion, you will receive an email notification.

To begin the application, please visit the MD-Staff portal:

Username: Your personal email address on file

Password: Select create/forgot password if you need to establish or reset your password

If you wish to add a member of your office staff to assist with application completion, please email us.

If you have questions while completing your application, visit our FAQs or email us for assistance.

Once your application is submitted, you can see the status of your application at any time in the MD-Staff portal.