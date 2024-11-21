Sharp medical staff credentialing and privileging
Thank you for your interest in joining the world-class team of practitioners at Sharp HealthCare. The Sharp Credentials Verification Organization performs credentialing for all providers practicing at the following locations:
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Staff Office
751 Medical Center Court
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Phone: 619-502-5837
Fax: 619-502-8567
Sharp Coronado Medical Staff Office
250 Prospect Place
Coronado, CA 92118
Phone: 619-522-3705
Fax: 858-636-2017
Sharp Grossmont Medical Staff Office
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Phone: 619-533-3705
Fax: 619-636-2017
Email: sghcredentialing@sharp.com
Sharp Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Office
7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858-939-3525
Fax: 858-939-3527
Email: medstaff@sharp.com
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital Medical Staff Office
7850 Vista Hill Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858-939-3525
Fax: 858-939-3527
Email: medstaff@sharp.com
Sharp McDonald Center Medical Staff Office
8003 Linda Vista Road
San Diego, CA 92111
Phone: 858-939-3525
Fax: 858-939-3527
Email: medstaff@sharp.com
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Medical Staff Office
5651 Copley Drive
San Diego, CA 92111
Email: srsmedicalstaffservices@sharp.com
Sharp Community Medical Group Medical Staff Office
8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92123
Email: scmg.credentialing@sharp.com
Sharp Health Plan Medical Staff Office
8520 Tech Way, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Email: shp.credentialing@sharp.com
Credentialing and verification resources
Please contact your local medical staff office to make a formal request for a credentialing application.
Sharp utilizes an online credentialing application via a personalized, password-protected MD-Staff portal. When the medical staff office has launched an application to your homepage for completion, you will receive an email notification.
To begin the application, please visit the MD-Staff portal:
Username: Your personal email address on file
Password: Select create/forgot password if you need to establish or reset your password
If you wish to add a member of your office staff to assist with application completion, please email us.
If you have questions while completing your application, visit our FAQs or email us for assistance.
Once your application is submitted, you can see the status of your application at any time in the MD-Staff portal.
All affiliated providers have access to a personalized, password-protected MD-Staff portal to complete credentialing and privileging tasks.
You will receive an email notification when your reappointment is due. Please note that if you are on staff at multiple Sharp facilities, as part of our continual process improvement, your reappointment date may have been aligned with another Sharp facility for completion of one shared reappointment application.
To begin a reappointment application, please visit the MD-Staff portal:
Username: Your personal email address on file
Password: Select create/forgot password if you need to establish or reset your password
If you wish to add a member of your office staff to assist with application completion, please email us.
If you have questions, visit our FAQs or email us for assistance.
Once your application is submitted, you can see the status of your application at any time in the MD-Staff portal.
Sharp utilizes the MD-Query platform for affiliation verifications. Please refer to this facility list to confirm a practitioner’s membership and privileges. If the provider is not found, contact the local medical staff office for clarification.
Frequently asked questions about MD-App
Technical support
Your username is the email address that your application links were sent to. The use of any other email address will not allow you to access your application. If you would like to request your username to be a different email address, please email us.
If you have never used MD-App before, you will need to set a password before accessing your application. To do this, select the small white link on the bottom right-hand side of the MD-App login page that says “Create/Forgot Password.” Follow the prompts to either set or reset your password.
No, the password for MD-App is unique and is not tied to any other Sharp login credentials.
If you are having technical issues with your application (i.e., attachments not uploading, application access issues, missing facilities or privilege forms) please email us. We are more than happy to assist in any way possible.
If you are having advanced technical issues (i.e., issues with the web browser or DocuSign pop-ups being blocked), please reach out to MD-App support directly at 1-800-736-7276, as they are better equipped to help with these issues.
Application process
Please check your spam folder, as emails pertaining to MD-App can end up there.
Yes, office personnel can be added as an authorized user to assist with application completion. Authorized users, however, are unable to submit an application on behalf of a practitioner. Credentialing materials are legal documents and must be reviewed and submitted by the practitioner.
If you wish to add a member of your office staff to assist with application completion, please email us.
No, authorized users cannot assist with the completion of supplemental documents (i.e., information release, code of conduct attestation, etc.). They may only assist with completion of the application.
No, there is no automatic notification. Authorized users must alert the practitioner when the application is ready for review. The practitioner will need to sign in to MD-App to review and submit the application and proceed with completing supplemental documents.
Yes and no. The application portion does not have to be filled out in one sitting. Sections can be completed and saved to return to at a later time. However, once you click “Submit Application" you will be taken to DocuSign to complete and sign supplemental documents, which must be completed in one sitting.
For questions about privileging or your practice, please reach out to your associated medical staff office.
The website link sent to providers is not unique. It is universal and will take a provider to the MD-App website login page. You can also type www.mdapp.com/sharp into your browser.
An account request screen will display if you are trying to sign in with an email address that is not linked to your application. Please use the address where you received your email notification to complete your application. If you would like to request your username to be a different address, please email us.
MD-App is optimized to run from a desktop or laptop computer via Chrome. While the application can be accessed on a phone, providers might find they have issues filling out or uploading documents.
This is most likely due to not clicking the final submit button on the application. Sign in to your MD-App account and confirm that you have submitted the application. After completion of the application fields, the system brings you to the supplemental documents to sign. After the documents are completed, there is an additional submit button to send Sharp all your documentation.
Need credentialing help?
If you have further questions, please contact the system credentials verification organization via email or by calling 858-499-2347, Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm.