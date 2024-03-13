Sharp McDonald Center referrals

Referrals

Sharp McDonald Center offers the most comprehensive range of hospital-based addiction recovery services in San Diego.

Refer a patient for our inpatient or outpatient services by calling 1-800-734-3477 or completing the Sharp McDonald Center Treatment Request Form.

How to refer

1 Request a screening Call our Sharp McDonald Center admissions representatives at 1-800-734-3477 to request a screening on behalf of your patient. We will reach out directly to your patient to schedule the assessment. 2 Patients can self-refer to Sharp McDonald Center Ask your patient to call Sharp McDonald Center at 1-800-734-3477. 3 Complete request form For inpatient or outpatient treatment at Sharp McDonald Center, a provider, patient or a patient’s loved one can complete the Sharp McDonald Center Treatment Request Form.

Please be assured that we will respect your patient’s privacy in alignment with HIPAA regulations.

Program and services

For 35 years, Sharp McDonald Center has been a source of hope and support for adults facing drug and alcohol addiction. We offer various services, including residential, partial hospitalization and intensive inpatient and outpatient programs.

We look forward to partnering with you and your patient on the road to recovery.