Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital referrals

Referrals

At Sharp Mesa Vista, we understand the importance of partnering with community providers to help patients in need. We accept referrals from primary care doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and others who feel their patients would benefit from the specialized mental health care we offer. Our Intake Department accepts calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Refer a patient at 858-836-8434

How to refer

1 Request a screening Call our admissions representatives at 858-836-8434 to request a screening on behalf of your patient. We will reach out directly to your patient to schedule the assessment. 2 Patients can self-refer to Sharp Mesa Vista Ask your patient to call us directly at 858-836-8434. 3 Complete request form For outpatient treatment, a provider, patient or a patient’s loved one can complete the Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital Outpatient Treatment Request Form.

Please be assured that we will respect your patient’s privacy in alignment with HIPAA regulations.

Program and services

For nearly six decades, Sharp Mesa Vista has provided treatment and support for hundreds of thousands of children, teens, adults and seniors challenged by serious mental illness and addiction.

Our programs include inpatient, partial hospitalization and outpatient services. During our screening we assess whether we can meet the needs of your patient, and we identify the appropriate treatment and level of care.

We look forward to partnering with you and your patient on the road to recovery.