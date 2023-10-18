The Center of Recognized Excellence (C.O.R.E.) Awards and Pillars of Excellence Awards were created in 2002 to recognize individuals, teams and departments, who have made significant contributions to making Sharp HealthCare the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.
C.O.R.E. Awards
Each year, Sharp entities bestow C.O.R.E. Awards, honoring those who exemplify the spirit of The Sharp Experience. Nominations are accepted for individuals, teams and departments across our seven Pillars of Excellence. Like the center of a flame, the core represents the essence of The Sharp Experience in the winners and is represented in the actual blue flame award.
Pillars of Excellence Awards
The Pillars of Excellence Awards are the highest recognition that Sharp team members can receive. The awards are presented to individuals, teams and departments across Sharp HealthCare's seven Pillars of Excellence. C.O.R.E. Award winners in each category are brought forward as nominees for the Pillar Awards, which are announced at the All-Staff Assembly.
Winners are chosen based on their ability to role model The Sharp Experience, exemplify the spirit of the particular Pillar for which they have been nominated, and demonstrate significant, sustained and measurable results for a minimum of three months.
Award criteria
The goal of this Pillar is to demonstrate and improve clinical excellence, set industry standards and exceed customer expectations.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary endeavors related to:
Clinical outcomes
Process improvements impacting patient health
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, CMS core measures and clinical benchmarks.
The goal of this Pillar is to keep patients, employees and physicians safe and free from harm.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
Patient safety
Employee safety
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, patient safety measures and workers' compensation injuries.
The goal of this Pillar is to create exceptional experiences at every touch point for customers, physicians and partners by demonstrating service excellence.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
Patient experience
Physician experience
Hardwiring elements of The Sharp Experience (Behavior Standards, Must-Haves, Signature Moments, etc.)
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, patient satisfaction, physician satisfaction, service and length of stay.
The goal of this Pillar is to create a values-driven culture that attracts, retains and promotes the best and brightest people who are committed to Sharp's mission and vision.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
Employee engagement
Reward and recognition
Culture improvement
Recruiting and hiring
Training and development
Employee wellness
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, employee satisfaction and engagement as measured by the Employee Opinion Survey and turnover.
The goal of this Pillar is to achieve results to ensure Sharp's ability to provide quality health care services, new technology and investment in the organization.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
Expense reduction
Cost avoidance
Cash collections
Efficiency improvements
Net operating income enhancements
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, cost savings, expense reduction, net operating income and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization).
The goal of this Pillar is to achieve consistent net revenue growth to enhance market dominance, sustain infrastructure improvements and support innovative development.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
New business lines
New programs, product and service offerings
Serving a larger patient population within current capabilities
Marketing or promotional campaigns
Revenue enhancements
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, patient volume, net revenue, market share and enhanced patient capacity.
The goal of this Pillar is to be an exemplary public citizen by making a difference in the community and supporting the stewardship of our environment.
Nominees should demonstrate success and results through innovative and exemplary ways related to:
Volunteer activities that collectively support Sharp and the San Diego community
Community-based projects that impact the health of the community
Raising the profile of Sharp through community involvement
Activities that improve the health of our community environment (e.g., energy conservation, waste reduction, green activities)
Possible metrics may include, but are not limited to, volunteer hours, funds raised and tangible measurements of the impact of the work.