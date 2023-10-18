Individual

Lindsay Damoose, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Lindsay is Sharp HealthCare’s first site-specific Stress First Aid navigator, spending her time and efforts providing support and education at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. She engrained herself with the nurses and doctors through rounding, rotating days and nights, working weekdays and weekends, running to codes and rounding with the AL. She introduced and established multiple new support programs for staff including training for new nursing graduates, small group conversations focused on mental health and a book club.

Team

Critical Care Conversations, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

The Critical Care Conversations team identified the need to provide emotional and psychological support to mitigate the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on employees’ mental health. The team launched the Critical Care Conversation series, a twice-monthly forum where staff could freely voice their thoughts and feelings on a range of topics. This program contributed to a reduced turnover rate that was significantly lower than the national average and has been adopted by other critical care units within Sharp.

Department

Arts for Healing, Sharp Memorial Hospital

The Arts for Healing department provided a fun and interactive activity to build department and hospital comradery through the Coloring Murals Project. The group met employees’ enthusiasm for the project by providing 91 coloring murals in 66 unique Sharp Memorial locations. Departments worked together to complete their murals, which were then featured in a hospital art show. Staff voted on their favorite murals which are now displayed in the hallways of the hospital.